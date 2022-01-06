 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $775,000

This beautiful South Salem home on over 3 acres has it all. SS apl. Primary with WI closet and jet tub with a view overlooking the treed private setting. Enjoy your own pond. Private with tall trees and plenty of room. 2 decks overlook the pristine landscaping. New Roof 2021, New DW 2021 + Fresh interior paint. Smart door lock, thermostat and doorbell. Enjoy your own private oasis. Downstairs with wet bar. RV area next to the garage. Plenty of room to add a shop or other out buildings.

