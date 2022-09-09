3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $750,000

Fabulous new construction by Boylan Homes. Main-level living with open floor plan. Designer touches throughout with high-end materials. Great room features gorgeous flooring, gas fireplace, 8-foot-tall glass doors allowing an abundance of light. Gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops, large island with eating bar. Primary suite features large walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with tile shower and soaking tub. Two more bedrooms each with full bathrooms. Move-in ready!