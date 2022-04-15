Open House Sat 4/16 12-3pm at 4905 Denali St SE. Main-level living by Boylan Homes. Open plan with designer touches throughout with high-end materials. Great room features gorgeous flooring, gas fireplace. Gourmet kitchen has quartz counters, island with eating bar. Primary suite features large walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with tile shower, soaking tub. Upstairs bonus room w/wetbar. Three-car garage. Gated RV parking w/hookups. Must see to appreciate the style & design. Pics of similar home
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $749,000
