Fantastic new construction built by Celtic Homes LLC (CCB#200095) w/ stunning view from the Primary BR! Modern style home w/ enviting entry & open concept LR/Kit./Dining. Beautiful stacked stone fireplace, quartz counters, SS appl., soft close cust. cabinets, & tile backsplash. Spacious primary BR w/ one of a kind view, full tile shower, tub, & dual vanity. Unique extra workspace/storage area in lower lev., w/ cov. deck out back. Ductless HP whole house system. Flex rm located off garage for home office.