3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $705,000

This home features an open floor plan, custom design throughout. Vaulted ceilings and stone fireplace attract your attention when walking in. Master on main with walk in closet, shower and soaking tub. Custom cabinets with lots of counter space, that also includes a walk in pantry. Enjoy entertaining guests on the large covered patio. Tandem 3 car garage. Photos are similar too with upgrades.

