Another quality built and very desirable spacious one level home in beautiful Tuscany Hill Estates. Chefs kitchen with great attention to detail and quality materials. Quartz counters, stainless appliances, and island with eating bar. Fully landscaped with UGS, private covered patio in rear yard, and fencing. 3 car tandem garage. Still time to pick colors! *Photos are similar too with upgrades.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $698,500
