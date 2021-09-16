 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $695,000

Top of Laurel Springs. View, privacy & comfort. 2,597 sq. ft., 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, outside of home is "Mansard" classic French style. Large patio & deck. Simply Unique & beautiful. Stunning custom home. Inside of home has huge windows, open living style, perfect for comfort & entertaining. Many updates & immaculately maintained. You have to see inside, nothing like this home & property!

