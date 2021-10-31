 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $658,490

Welcome to Rainier Ridge. This Amazing home boasts lower level Jr. suite, family room & wet bar. Huge U shaped designed kitchen with popular breakfast bar island plus tons of light make breakfasts, meals and entertaining a dream. Light Bright color scheme, satin hardware, front & back landscaping & AC already added. Private Primary suite boasts personal laundry & large walk in. You will love this plan with quality upscale Willamette finishes. Move in January 27, 2022

