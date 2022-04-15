Single story living at its finest! Separate Master Suite features double vanity and huge walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, huge pantry, oversized island, custom cabinetry, under cabinet lighting. Spacious guest bedrooms w/ WIC's and shared bath. Large covered front porch and covered rear deck. Photos are similar too with upgrades.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $642,000
