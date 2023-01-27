 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $637,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $637,000

Single story living at its finest! Separate Master Suite features double vanity and huge walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, huge pantry, oversized island, custom cabinetry, under cabinet lighting. Spacious guest bedrooms w/ WIC's and shared bath. Large covered front porch and covered rear deck. Photos are similar too with upgrades.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News