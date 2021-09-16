 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $629,900

Luxury new construction and the last single level home being built in desirable Sabre Ridge Estates by Wind River Homes. Gorgeous open floor plan with gourmet style kitchen featuring custom cabinets and oversized island. Spacious master suite with free standing soaker tub, tiled shower and large walk-in closet. Nice fenced yard with covered patio and underground sprinklers.

