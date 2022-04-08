 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $624,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $624,000

Single story living at its finest! Separate Master Suite features double vanity and huge walk-in closet. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, huge pantry, oversized island, custom cabinetry, under cabinet lighting. Spacious guest bedrooms w/ WIC's and shared bath. Large covered front porch and covered rear deck. Photos are similar too with upgrades.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany woman charged with murder

Albany woman charged with murder

An Albany woman was formally accused of murder in Linn County Circuit on Monday afternoon, April 4, and a judge ordered her to be held without bail.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News