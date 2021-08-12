3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $598,822

Amazing plan for Pac NW living with both covered front porch and patio plus 3 car garage and tandem workspace area. The lot offers privacy looking to the south empty non buildable lot. The Primary Suite has an adjoining library nook/study. This open concept home boasts upper mezzanine flex space & graceful staircase to a vaulted great room with stacked stone to ceiling fireplace & kitchen dining area. Ready for warm, active summers with A/C plus Laundry upgrades. Close 11.11.21