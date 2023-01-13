3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $598,000

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Beautiful Home with open floor plan, tray ceilings, wood floors, tiled bathrooms, granite countertops, gas stove, huge primary suit with large soaking tub, dual shower and large walk in closet, bonus room upstairs, tandem garage, chefs kitchen with large granite island and lots of windows. Back yard is fully turfed for low maintenance, extended patio with outdoor heater perfect for entertaining.