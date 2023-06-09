This stunning one-level home nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood boasts 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The second bedroom has an attached full bath, making it the perfect space for anyone who enjoys having room for guests. The interior features am abundance of modern amenities that guarantee ultimate comfort and convenience. Every corner of this home has been designed with attention to detail and includes tons of custom features such as high-end finishes, stylish fixtures, custom blinds, lots of natural light and more! The beautiful yard has been meticulously landscaped providing the perfect outdoor space for gardening, BBQ's, or simply enjoying coziness of the covered patio. Built by Pahlisch Homes in 2016 with modernity in mind, this newer construction boasts a wealth of features that you will want to see personally during your tour! This home also features a standby generator, providing peace of mind to residents during stormy weather or power outages. Located in desirable Bailey Ridge, this home is country quiet yet close to the city with a park and golf course just blocks away. A great neighborhood for a stroll. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the home of your dreams! Check out the virtual tour and schedule your tour today!