Nestled on a wooded private lane this 2001 stick built 3bed 2bth 1704 sqft home 2 acre property just outside of Aumsville and in Cascade School District has it all. Garden area, fruit trees, berries (raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries), landscaped fire pit area and more for entertaining, A/C, 3 car 36x36 detached garage, and 24x40 shop w/RV cover. Flat, fenced pasture land, outside of the Mill Creek flood zone. This is a great location for a small hobby farm. This one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $597,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The charges stem from two incidents in North Albany.
The victim alleged the suspect pulled a knife on her and took her on a drive out of town.
It's the brainchild of the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA in Albany. Here's what you need to know.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Corvallis woman who was killed in a pickup-versus-bicycle crash on Sunday, Nov. 28 near …
SALEM — Oregon's Environmental Quality Commission, a governor-appointed panel, has approved the Clean Trucks Rule, a mandate aimed at cutting …
A Corvallis man has been arrested on an alleged first-degree arson charge.
A plaintiff's lawyer has taken the first steps into what could become a lawsuit against the city of Albany following a mid-summer crash of an …
Here's when to expect the worst of it.
She's the first female sheriff in county history. But she'll have to defend her office on the May ballot from a challenger.
Also found in violation was a bar in Philomath and a service club's restaurant in Corvallis.