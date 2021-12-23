3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $590,000

Nestled on a wooded private lane this 2001 stick built 3bed 2bth 1704 sqft home 2 acre property just outside of Aumsville and in Cascade School District has it all. Garden area, fruit trees, berries (raspberries, gooseberries, blueberries), landscaped fire pit area and more for entertaining, A/C, 3 car 36x36 detached garage, and 24x40 shop w/RV cover. Flat, fenced pasture land, outside of the Mill Creek flood zone. This is a great location for a small hobby farm. This one won't last long!