3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $589,900

$4000 BUILDER SPECIAL: CLOSING COST CREDIT (MUST CLOSE BY 12/29/21) Light & Bright Open concept home with covered porch and back patio overlooking Rainier Ridge. Fully Landscaped yard. Spacious main floor primary suite and den/office w/Luxury Vinyl plank flooring are conveniently off the great room. Beautiful upgraded quartz counters throughout and elegant stacked stone fireplace are center for conversation and entertaining. COMPLETED CONSTRUCTION - MOVE IN READY! Tour Today!

