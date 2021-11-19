Welcome Home! Beautifully designed, custom built home located in the highly desired Fairview Addition Front Porch Community. You will enjoy strolling along the peaceful neighborhood sidewalks, urban farm and neighborhood park and observatory. Your new home will feature an Owners ensuite on the main level, large family room, utility room, open kitchen/dining room combo that exits to back deck with an amazing view of Leslie's green field. Upper floor consists of 2 more bedrooms & huge bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $589,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Albany man reportedly running across Interstate 5 was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Saturday night near Albany.
The cities had alleged they'd been sold a bill of goods when an an experimental technology for wastewater treatment was touted as something that worked.
An Albany man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for distributing heroin and methamphetamine in and around Linn County.
A woman from Benton County died in custody at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville on Monday morning, Nov. 15.
Robert Andrew Lund of Lebanon was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 15, to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release after fai…
A Lebanon woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate-5.
A Linn County man has been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment for injuries he allegedly caused to a child.
Using a loud-hail speaker, detectives were able to contact the suspect and bring him into custody.
A dog attacked by a cougar last week in Lebanon died on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Family weekend certainly started with a splash for some in Corvallis.