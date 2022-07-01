3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $585,900

Cambridge view Subdivision home w/3 beds, 2/baths. office and a flex room. Quality finishes, workmanship. Spacious great room, gas fireplace and gourmet kitchen. Cherry cabinets in kitchen, bathrooms, laundry and mantle. Built in pantry, granite throughout. Maple engineered hardwood. Master has tall ceilings and a SAUNA! Fully landscaped with sprinklers and dripping system. CENTRAL VAC SYSTEM: Occupant will Vacate property prior to close.