$10,000 toward buyer closing costs! Custom built home located in the highly desired Fairview Addition Front Porch Community. You will enjoy strolling along the peaceful neighborhood sidewalks, neighborhood park and access to an observatory. Your new home will feature an Owners ensuite on the main level, large family room, utility room, open kitchen/dining room combo that exits to back deck with an amazing view of Leslie's green field. Upper floor consists of 2 more bedrooms & huge bonus room.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $585,000
