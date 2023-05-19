Welcome to your dream home in sought-after Fairview Addition! This custom-built home has a main level that offers an exquisite Owner's ensuite, a spacious family room, utility room, and an open concept kitchen/dining room that seamlessly flows onto the back deck. Upstairs, you'll find two additional bedrooms and a massive bonus space. Don't miss this opportunity to live in this exceptional home and community. $5000 seller paid closing costs or towards rate buy down. Priced to sell - 2 recent sales of smaller homes in same community for over $600k. Motivated seller, all reasonable offers considered!
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $574,900
