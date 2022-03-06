 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $567,000

Hobby Farm close in to Salem, with dual living possibility. Want a little piece of property but with the convenience of being close to town? Drive over the bridge and you are home. Well cared for home with shop, fenced pasture, creek, fruit trees, and a Windmill that generates energy for the property. Entertain on the covered deck while hearing the creek and enjoy the landscaped backyard. This home has two large bedrooms with en suite bathrooms on either end of the house, perfect for dual living

