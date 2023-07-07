Open House Sat 7/8 1-3pm. Main-level living by Boylan Homes in Sky Meadows Estates in South Salem. Designer touches throughout and quality craftsmanship. Great room features gorgeous flooring, gas fireplace, high ceilings, large windows and 8-foot tall glass slider allowing an abundance of light. Cooks kitchen with quartz countertops, gas range, large island with eating bar, and walk-in pantry. Primary suite features walk-in closet, spa-like bathroom with tile shower. Two more main-level bedrooms and full bathroom. Laundry room with sink. Private fully fenced backyard with covered patio for entertaining. Two-car garage with room for storage. Stylish paver driveway and covered front porch. Sky Meadows features great schools, convenient to shopping, downtown, and freeway. Must see to appreciate the style and functionality this fantastic home offers. Several more custom-built homes in the coming months, ask for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $559,000
