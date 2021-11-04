 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $530,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $530,000

Fall in love with this sustainers dream! The property offers many fruit trees, plater boxes, and a greenhouse. RV parking and sewer dump on site, and 2 out buildings with plumbing and electrical. Outside shop perfect for office space with 1 bath. Lots of land with most of the 3.98 acres with irrigation. Beautiful covered decks on front and back of home for nature viewing. Home is ready for personal touches!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News