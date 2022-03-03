 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $514,900

Well maintained one level home w/ 48x40 fully insulated & heated shop w/ RV doors (16' & 10') & reinforced floor for lift / crane. Home has separate entrance to office / work area for business opportunities. Recent updates include heat pump (central AC) & furnace, roof and gutters, bathroom professionally remodeled, plush carpet, water heater, concrete driveway, RV Pad w/ hookups, patio and entryway. Sewer line replaced 2017. New well in 2009 for irrigation only. Great backyard with garden area.

