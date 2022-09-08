 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $500,000

New homes in the Pringle Creek Community built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Seville plan is a 3-level home with 3bed/3.5bath and an extra large Bonus Room. Large flex/den space! The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Estimated completion November 4th, 2022. Finishes chosen for this home. BOM not at fault of seller.

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News