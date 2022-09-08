New homes in the Pringle Creek Community built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Seville plan is a 3-level home with 3bed/3.5bath and an extra large Bonus Room. Large flex/den space! The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Estimated completion November 4th, 2022. Finishes chosen for this home. BOM not at fault of seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $500,000
