Practically new home built by Lennar in 2022. 3/2, 1 level with large office and wide hallways. Beautiful kitchen with large island, pantry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Newer (less than 1 year old) Fridge, Washer, Dryer & window coverings all included. Laminate floors throughout the entry, kitchen & living room. Also includes gas fireplace, tankless water heater, high efficiency gas furnace & central AC. Fully fenced yard with sprinklers front and back.