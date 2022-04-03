 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $493,900

This two-story home has a simple layout that works well for growing families. The front door leads to an open area that is great for entertaining guests, offering a modern kitchen, Great Room and dining area with a back patio. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including the owners suite with a full bathroom, plus a versatile bonus room. A three-bay garage offers additional storage.

