3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $489,900

Absolutely Gorgeous and barely lived in home in the most desirable neighborhood with super convenient Freeway access. Open Floor plan w/Bonus room plan Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite and a pantry. Master Suite with WIC speaks for itself. Two spacious kids bedrooms plus a HUGE bonus room. Fully fenced backyard with gate.

