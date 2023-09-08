Stunning south-facing quality built home in exclusive area of South Salem (Sumpter Elem./Crossler Mid./Sprague High) at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful views! Home features quartz countertops throughout, waterfall kitchen island, full height tile backsplash, A/C, luxury vinyl flooring, custom window coverings, spacious covered high end Trex deck, a fully fenced backyard with side gate, landscaped and a huge crawlspace. Stainless kitchen appliances included!
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $489,000
