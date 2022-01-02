 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $485,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $485,000

Uniquely designed 3 bed/3bath home in the Fairmont District w/open concept living throughout. Beautiful kitchen w/granite and stainless-steel counter tops and appliances. Recent updates include new furnace and refrigerator (2021); new gas stove and 2 sliding glass doors (2020). Upstairs sunroom w/large windows connected to master bedroom and loft. Lots of naturally finished woodwork and built-ins. Hardwood deck and red brick courtyard. Redwood siding. Fully fenced yard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News