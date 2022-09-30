 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $484,900

New homes in the Pringle Creek neighborhood. The Seville plan is a 3 level home with an open floor plan and modern finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Large Bonus room w/ a bathroom and flex room. Finishes chosen/in home. Estimated completion is set for 9/30/22.

