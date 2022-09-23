3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $483,000

Quality home in Springwood Estates. Easy access to shopping, neighborhood park and I-5. Home is 1 year old and barely used as owner purchased as a vacation home. Private backyard with covered patio for year-round enjoyment. Owner upgrades include retaining walls, flagstone walkway and rain gutter guards. Home has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Primary suite includes WI closet, dual vanity and WI Shower. Kitchen includes Gas Range, Granite, & Pantry. Home is move in ready! Photos Soon