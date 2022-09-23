 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $483,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $483,000

Quality home in Springwood Estates. Easy access to shopping, neighborhood park and I-5. Home is 1 year old and barely used as owner purchased as a vacation home. Private backyard with covered patio for year-round enjoyment. Owner upgrades include retaining walls, flagstone walkway and rain gutter guards. Home has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Primary suite includes WI closet, dual vanity and WI Shower. Kitchen includes Gas Range, Granite, & Pantry. Home is move in ready! Photos Soon

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News