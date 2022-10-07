Follow signs at Mildred Ln & Springwood Ave. Easy access to shopping, neighborhood park and I-5. Home is 1 year old and barely used as owner purchased as a vacation home. Private backyard with covered patio for year-round enjoyment. Home has vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Primary suite includes WI closet, dual vanity and WI Shower. Kitchen includes Gas Range, Granite, & Pantry. Interior Laundry with W/D included. Many upgrades to include a French Drain. New Home without the Wait!
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $479,900
