3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $474,900

The Blandena is a 3-level home with two primary bedrooms, one vaulted bedroom, and a den on the first floor (lower floor). The kitchen features stunning cabinetry with rich slab quartz and SS appliances. Fully landscaped. Studio can be an office space or live-in space for relatives. Plenty of extra space and storage in this home. Finishes chosen, picture of finishes in listing. Painted cedar not stained cedar. Estimated completion 6/1. Offer Deadline: Tuesday 3/22/22 @12pm.