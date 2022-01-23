 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $474,900

Absolutely gorgeous, well taken care of home in a mostdesirable location. One owner, very spacious layout withextra large bedrooms. Cozy kitchen with lots of cabinets,pantry and SS appliances. Plenty of Storage space. Supercute backyard - all of that on a quiet private Drive off ofSnowflake

