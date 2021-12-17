 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $464,900

New homes in the Legacy Heights development, built by Stafford Homes & Land. This 1-level home offers a spacious open floor plan with farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Front yard landscaped. Estimated completion date will be 4/15/22.

