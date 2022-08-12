 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $459,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $459,900

New homes in the Legacy Heights neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Success plan offers an open layout with farm finishes throughout. The kitched features stunning cabinetry. rich slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Front yard landscaping. Estimated completion date to be 12/30/22. Choose finishes before it's too late.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News