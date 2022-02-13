 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $450,000

Well maintained home in desirable South Salem with NO HOA. New Roof, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Large primary suite. Vaulted Ceilings with Open Concept. Tile entry. Eating Bar and unique extra storage above throughout. Room to park three cars side-by-side in extended driveway. Fully fenced and large wood deck in the backyard for BBQ and Entertaining. Easy commute to I-5.

