3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $449,900

New homes In the Legacy Heights neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Jewel Box is a 2-level home with an open floor plan and farm finishes throughout. Kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Alley load garage. Offer Deadline: 5/3 @2Pm. Finishes chosen for this home. Estimated completion date mid/end of August 2022.