3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $449,900

Only a few homes left in the Legacy Heights neighborhood. The Jewel Box is a 2-level home 3bed/2.5bath with an open concept and farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, rich slab quartz countertops, SS appliances. Landscaped front yard. Alley load garage. All finishes chosen for this home. Complete Home!

