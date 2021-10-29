 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $449,900

New homes in the Pringle Creek neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Blandena is a 3-level home with a rental opportunity. Additional living area on lower level. Two master bedrooms with bathroom suits. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Choose finishes for this home before it's too late. Yard and patio.

