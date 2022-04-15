 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $439,900

New homes in the Legacy Heights neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Jewel Box is a 3bed/2.5bath home with an open floor plan and farm finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Alley load garage. Estimated completion 6/17/22. Finishes chosen/no selections at this time. OFFER DEADLINE: 4/15/22 @10am.

