 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $435,000

Come check out this single level South Salem beauty! Several custom updates throughout the home. Stonework around the fireplace, custom European beechwood cabinets in the kitchen, skylights in the kitchen, jacuzzi bath tub, trex deck in the front and back, beautifully landscaped backyard with water feature and much more. Tucked away with privacy but still easy access to shopping. This is a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News