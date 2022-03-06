Come check out this single level South Salem beauty! Several custom updates throughout the home. Stonework around the fireplace, custom European beechwood cabinets in the kitchen, skylights in the kitchen, jacuzzi bath tub, trex deck in the front and back, beautifully landscaped backyard with water feature and much more. Tucked away with privacy but still easy access to shopping. This is a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $435,000
