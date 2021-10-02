3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $419,900

Single level home on .23 acre lot. Updated kitchen with quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Wine Bar with refrigerator. Relax in the Dining Room with the gas fireplace with a new fireplace surround. Updated Bathrooms. High ceilings. Newer paint inside. Beautifully landscaped and maintained. Spacious covered deck in your private backyard. UG sprinklers. Gas heat. New Central AC. All appliances stay!! Great Location!! First American Home Warranty included!! Come see today!!