Beautiful practically new house in a great neighborhood. Open concept in living area. house has granite counter top kitchen and baths. Laminates floor in kitchen, living areas and bedrooms. New A/C. This property is not going to last. Came to see your perfect home for you.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $415,000
