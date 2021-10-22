 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $414,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $414,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $414,900

New homes in the Pringle Creek Community built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Jewel Box is a 2-level home 3bed/2.5bath with a spacious floor plan and stylish finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops, and SS appliances. Exterior patio with full landscaping. Estimated completion date to be 1/24/22.

