New homes under construction in the Pringle Creek neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Jewel Box plan is a 3bed/2.5bath home that offers open living with stylish finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops and SS appliances. Fully landscaping with a patio. Estimated completion 1/15/22.
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $404,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Over 100 COVID cases in GAPS since Sept. 7, high schoolers may have to use city transit to get to school
- Updated
There have been over 100 positive COVID-19 cases in the Greater Albany Public Schools district since school started on Sept. 7.
- Updated
Takena Elementary in Albany temporarily closed Thursday due to an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
- Updated
The Linn County Board of Commissioners has finalized the sale of a mill site in Lyons for $525,000.
- Updated
Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that she was "gravely concerned" about an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across Eastern Oregon with a common fa…
- Updated
A sex offender currently in federal prison has been sentenced to nearly seven more years in the Oregon Department of Corrections for sex crime…
- Updated
Ron Loney, who died Friday at the age of 84, was a champion for Albany youth for more than half a century.
- Updated
A person posing as a city of Albany water employee tried to get inside a residence on Monday, according to a social media post from the city.
An Albany man has been charged with multiple sex crimes in Linn County Circuit Court.
- Updated
A Willamette Valley wholesale grass seed distributor pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for knowingly concealing a scheme to defraud the J…
- Updated
Samaritan Health Services is partnering with Linn County Public Health to begin administering third dose booster shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine…