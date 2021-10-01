 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $404,900

New homes under construction in the Pringle Creek neighborhood built by Stafford Homes & Land. The Jewel Box plan is a 3bed/2.5bath home that offers open living with stylish finishes throughout. The kitchen features stunning cabinetry, slab quartz countertops and SS appliances. Fully landscaping with a patio. Estimated completion 1/15/22.

