3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $400,000

Tastefully updated split-level in the heart of desirable South Salem. Awesome work from home spaces throughout. Close to groceries, shopping, medical & more. Walkable to Salem Heights Elementary, large fenced yard perfect for all your gardening/activities. Quiet, private road, long driveway for parking any of your toys or vehicles. Don't miss your chance at this great opportunity, view today!

